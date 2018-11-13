Inside Vanessa Marcil, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's Family Drama

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Opreme Productions, Steve Granitz/WireImage, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 10:56 AM
Vanessa Marcil has shared accusations against her ex and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Brian Austin Green, regarding their 16-year-old son, Kassius.
Green and Marcil welcomed their son in March 2002, a few years before the actor started dating actress Megan Fox, who he had met while filming the TV show Hope & Faith. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, have three sons together, Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey River, 2. But, according to a recent Instagram post by Marcil, Kassius has "never met" his youngest brother and that Green and Fox "completely cut Kass out of their lives" five years ago.
"12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support," Marcil claimed in her social media post. "They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000."
"I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him," Marcil's message continued. "I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass' dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all 'Frivolous.'"
"They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody. Then, 5 years ago on their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers' lives," Marcil went on to write. "Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live."
As usual I can’t wait to see @lisalingstagram show on custody cases. 12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support. They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all “Frivolous” They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody. Then, 5 years ago on their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives. Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. He has only seen his dad in passing in public places. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a “more important parent” kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories. #Buddhakids
"Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys," Marcil directed her message at Green and Fox. "There shouldn't be a 'more important parent' kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent's struggles may be."
"Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let's do better for our kids. Let's share our stories," Marcil concluded her post, adding the hashtag #Buddhakids.
While Green and Fox haven't publicly commented on the allegations, it appears that Kassius recently spent time with Fox on Halloween. Fox posted a series of photos with the kids all dressed up for the holiday, including a photo with Kassius.
E! News has reached out to Green and Fox for comment.
