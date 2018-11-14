Brie Bella Chokes Up While Discussing the "Mind Game" of Mom Guilt on Total Divas

Mom guilt is "such a mind game."

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie Bella opens up about the struggles she faces when away from daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. Although the Bella Twin is thrilled to be on a girls' trip in Lake Tahoe, she never wants it to seem like she's happier away from her little one.

Per the Belle Radici boss, being on this trip makes her feel "really free" and "youthful." However, she ultimately faces a "big tug-of-war with my heart" the more she has fun.

"Every time I go to bed, I get this really overwhelming sadness that I'm not gonna wake up with Birdie," the wrestling expert shares with her Total Divas peers. "And then, because of the guilt, you sit there and you think, 'I don't ever want it to come off that I'm happier doing these trips without her.'"