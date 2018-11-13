Game of Thrones Season 8 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Season 8 opens at Winterfell, with Daenerys and her army preparing for the inevitable invasion of the Army of the Dead. "It's about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death," co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told Entertainment Weekly this month. "It's an incredibly emotional, haunting, bittersweet final season, and I think it honors very much what [George R.R. Martin] set out to do—which is flipping this kind of story on its head."

Clarke said this is the best season yet. "Every choice, every conversation, every attitude has this air of 'This is it.' Everything feels more intense," she said. "I had a scene with someone and I turned to him and said, 'Oh, my God, I'm not going to do this ever again,' and that brings tears to my eyes." Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, understood. "There was a great sense of grief," the actress said. "It's a huge sense of loss, like we'll never have anything like this again."