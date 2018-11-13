LOL! Watch Toy Story 4 Introduce Two of Its Funniest Characters Yet

Pixar is on a roll!

One day after the studio premiered the first teaser trailer for next summer's Toy Story 4, it released a second teaser trailer today that introduced two new characters. In the film, Woody visits a carnival and meets Ducky and Bunny, described as two "prizes who are eager to be won." After Woody and his friends interrupt their plans, they wind up on "an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall."

The second teaser trailer breaks the fourth wall, as Bunny turns to his plush pal and asks, "Did you see the new movie trailer? You ain't see it? Ducky, they're making another Toy Story movie!"

"No! I thought those movies were done, dog!" Ducky says. "They made three movies!"

"They did make three movies," Bunny says. "This is No. 4."

Excited, they begin to recite some of the character's famous catchphrases. However, they can't quite get it right, saying things like, "To infinity and your mom!" and "To insanity and a blonde!"

"Hey, hey, guys!" Woody says, walking into the frame. "You got it all wrong."

"It's, 'To infinity and beyond!" Buzz says.

"That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard!" Ducky says. "He don't know nothin' about science."