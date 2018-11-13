LOL! Watch Toy Story 4 Introduce Two of Its Funniest Characters Yet

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 5:30 AM

Toy Story 4

Pixar is on a roll!

One day after the studio premiered the first teaser trailer for next summer's Toy Story 4, it released a second teaser trailer today that introduced two new characters. In the film, Woody visits a carnival and meets Ducky and Bunny, described as two "prizes who are eager to be won." After Woody and his friends interrupt their plans, they wind up on "an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall."

The second teaser trailer breaks the fourth wall, as Bunny turns to his plush pal and asks, "Did you see the new movie trailer? You ain't see it? Ducky, they're making another Toy Story movie!"

"No! I thought those movies were done, dog!" Ducky says. "They made three movies!"

"They did make three movies," Bunny says. "This is No. 4."

Excited, they begin to recite some of the character's famous catchphrases. However, they can't quite get it right, saying things like, "To infinity and your mom!" and "To insanity and a blonde!"

"Hey, hey, guys!" Woody says, walking into the frame. "You got it all wrong."

"It's, 'To infinity and beyond!" Buzz says.

"That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard!" Ducky says. "He don't know nothin' about science."

Set for theatrical release on June 21, 2019, Toy Story 4 features the voice talents of Tim Allen, Blake Clark, Joan Cusack, Tom Hanks, Estelle Harris, Jeff Pidgeon, John Ratzenberger, Don Rickles and Wallace Shawn; Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera produced the Disney blockbuster.

"Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who voice Ducky and Bunny, are two of the most brilliant minds I've ever seen. Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story," director Josh Cooley told E! News in a statement Tuesday. "Their improvs weren't just for comedy sake—they were story motivated—which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected." The first teaser trailer introduced fans to a spork named "Forky," voiced by Tony Hale. "It's a huge thrill to be part of the Toy Story family," he said. "But it's going to take a while for it to really sink in."

