Shawn Booth Sends a Heartfelt Message to Bachelor Nation After Kaitlyn Bristowe Split

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 6:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Shawn Booth is looking back on his and Kaitlyn Bristowe's relationship with nothing but gratitude. 

The Bachelorette star returned to social media for the first time since he and Bristowe went public with their breakup last week, releasing an emotional statement dedicated to the fans who witnessed their love story unfold. 

"I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years," he wrote on Instagram. "You've made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys."

Bristowe accepted a proposal from Booth on The Bachelorette's season 11 finale in 2015. According to one E! News source, the formerly inseparable lovebirds' split was a "long time coming."

Explained another insider, "Everyone was rooting for them but they truly grew apart when their lives got busy and couldn't get back to where they were."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

In Kaitlyn and Shawn's original joint statement, the pair shared, "This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time."

In the aftermath of the admittedly difficult separation, Kaitlyn returned home to her native Canada for some rest and relaxation with close family members and friends. Additionally, she's refocusing her heartbreak and hitting the recording studio in hopes of releasing music of her own. 

Meanwhile, Shawn remains focused on his newly opened fitness studio in Nashville, Tenn.

As they say, upward and onward! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Reality TV , Breakups , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Grab the Kleenex, John Legend Just Honored Chrissy Teigen in the Most Heartwarming Way

Nicki Minaj, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

See the Original Sketch of Nicki Minaj's Stunning 2018 People's Choice Awards Versace Dress

Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry-Housley Marks Son's Birthday With Powerful Tribute to Her Niece

Inside Gabrielle Union's First Days As a New Mom

2018 Country Music Awards: By the Numbers

Pete Davidson Apologizes In-Person to Lt. Dan Crenshaw on "SNL"

Beyonce's Evolution: 10 Years Since "I Am...Sasha Fierce"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.