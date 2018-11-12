Tamera Mowry-Housley Marks Son's Birthday With Powerful Tribute to Her Niece

It's safe to say this celebration is a bit bittersweet.

On Monday, Tamera Mowry-Housley celebrated her son's birthday. But instead of posting from an elaborate party or celebration, The Real co-host also took it as a time to remember her niece.

"Happy 6th birthday Aden!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "Alaina was excited to come to your birthday party. But as you said buddy, 'She lives in your heart now.' We love you."

As we now know, Alaina was a college freshman who was killed at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., last week.

Tamera's husband Adam Housley posted the same phone with another powerful message to friends and followers.