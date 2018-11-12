Summer House's Ashley Wirkus Is Pregnant! Find Out the Sex of Her Baby

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 2:55 PM

Ashley Wirkus, Brad McAtee

The Summer House family is expanding!

Over the weekend, Ashley Wirkus and husband Brad McAtee had some big news to share on social media. As it turns out, they're expecting a baby!

"Baby Boy McAtee coming May 2019," she shared with her Instagram followers. "#ItsABoy #MorningSicknessIsReal."

According to her post, the couple found out the sex of their baby while staying at The Westin Desert Willow Villas in Palm Desert, Calif. And yes, they used Funtastik Balloons for the big reveal.

As soon as the news was posted, several cast members expressed their excitement and well wishes on social media.

"The last photo says it all!!! So happy for you!" Stephen McGee shared on Brad's Instagram post. Lindsay Hubbard added, "Ahhh YESSSSS!"  Sister Lauren Wirkus and Everett Scott Weston would also congratulate the happy couple.

When fans last saw Ashley on the hit Bravo reality show, the newly married star officially moved to San Diego with her husband and focused on her Resale Boutique in Carlsbad.

At the same time, she proved family always came first as she supported her twin sister Lauren by visiting on multiple weekends.

Ultimately, Ashley and her husband appear more than ready to start this new chapter of their lives as parents.

"So excited but please help me not feel like a dog and send your morning sickness remedy?" Ashley shared on Instagram Stories Monday afternoon.

Guess wild nights at the Summer House will be put on hold for a bit. Congratulations you two!

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

