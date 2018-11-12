Inside The Hills: New Beginnings' Wild Weekend in Las Vegas

What happens in the Hollywood Hills doesn't always stay in the Hills.

Many members of The Hills: New Beginnings cast ventured to Las Vegas for the weekend where they partied it up together and had a very eventful weekend. A source gave E! News a look into their festivities, including a night out at Jewel Nightclub.

Fellow New Beginnings cast member Brody Jenner was supposed to join in on the trip to Vegas and DJ one night, but the insider said he had to evacuate due to the destructive wildfires in Southern California. The trip, however, went on without Brody and his wife Kaitlynn Carter. The insider said Frankie was "particularly concerned about Brody's well-being because he heard rumors that Caitlyn Jenners house had burned down."

On Sunday, Caitlyn and Sophia Hutchins provided an update that their house had survived the fire in Malibu are they are all safe.

Back in Vegas, our source said that Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Justin "Bobby" Brescia arrived at Jewel right around midnight and Stephanie seemed to be having "an emotional night." The source told E! News she was "crying in the casino bathroom before heading into the club."