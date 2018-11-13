Meet the Cast of the Veronica Mars Revival

However, until that happens, Bell and Veronica Mars are tied together for Thomas. "I can't imagine doing it without Kristen in my professional lifetime. I mean, never say never, but I think if I'm not doing it with Kristen, it means that Kristen no longer wants to do it. And Kristen has said she's willing to do it until it's Murder, She Wrote. As long as she holds to that, then I think I want to keep doing the Kristen Bell version, if there's an opportunity," he said.

The new miniseries may sound similar to a book that came out following the 2014 movie, but Thomas said the events of that book happened. The miniseries features spring breakers getting murdered in Neptune, which starts to impact the town's tourist industry. "After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach," Hulu said in a release.