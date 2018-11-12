Bruno Mars Set to Provide 24,000 Thanksgiving Meals to Hometown

Bruno Mars is ending his "24K Magic World Tour" in a delicious way.

On Sunday evening, the Grammy winner concluded his historic tour in his hometown of Honolulu. On the same day, he made a special announcement that is going to make more than a few fans grateful this Thanksgiving.

E! News has learned Bruno will provide meals to 24,000 residents in need during the holiday as part of The Salvation Army—Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division's 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program.

Bruno's generous donation will also allow the program to include more residents who are homebound. Pretty impressive, right?