Remember Stan Lee With All of His Marvel Movie Cameos

Stan Lee the genius behind the Marvel stable of superheros such as the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four, and a certain teenage web head, has died.

The famed comic book writer passed away on Monday at 95 years old. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been confirmed nor has the cause.

While fans shower the internet with tributes to Lee and his decades of lasting work, the comic book icon is being remembered today not only for his contributions to the Marvel Universe, but also all the times he joined the stories on screen.

Celebrate the legacy of our favorite comic genius by revisiting every single one of his Marvel movie cameos below!