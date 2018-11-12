90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Breaks Silence After Domestic Battery Arrest

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is speaking out after her shocking arrest.

Shortly after news broke that the 90 Day Fiancé star was arrested for domestic battery, fans are hearing from the reality TV star directly on Instagram.

"Hello everyone. Thank you for the support and love. I am safe and resting," she shared on social media. "The past 48 hours have been the most difficult in life."

Larissa added, "But reading the messages from all of you has made me smile. God bless and thank you. I'll update soon."

The statement comes after Clark County inmate records confirmed that Larissa was arrested in Nevada over the weekend. While she was originally being held on $3,000 bail, her court records have been updated to reflect a $2,000 reduction.