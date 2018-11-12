Who Will Make it to the Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Finale?

Evanna Lynch, DWTS, Dancing With the STars

ABC

The Dancing With the Stars season 27 competition is getting down to the wire. Week eight, the semi-finals, has several fan-favorite couples still in the running for the mirrorball trophy and at this point in the competition where there are six couples left, it could be anybody's to take home.

Last week's Country Night saw John Schneider and pro partner Emma Slater get the boot, as well as DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold. Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch and pro dance partner Keo Motsepe were the last to be called safe, despite getting a perfect 30 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. The Potterheads will need to come out to support the actress best known for playing Luna Lovegood if they want to see her continue to the finals.

Photos

Dancing With the Stars Season 27: Who Will Win the Mirrorball Trophy?

Other couples still in the running are model Alexis Ren and partner Alan Bersten, Disney star Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, Fuller House's Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke, radio personality Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, and The Bachelorette's Joe Amabile and partner Jenna Johnson.

See just how well everybody is doing below.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Mary Lou Retton

Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton and partner Sasha Farber were sent home fifth from the competition after dancing to "Shame" by Elle King.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Tinashe

Singer Tinashe went home during week four. For her final dance, she and partner Brandon Armstrong were joined by Amy Purdy and danced to Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot."

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Nancy McKeon

The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon went home third. Along with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the two's final dance was to "Love Someone" by Lukas Graham.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Danielle Umstead

Paralympic alpine skier Danielle Umstead, who was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev, was second to go. Their last dance was to "Luck Be a Lady" by Donny Osmond.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: Nikki Glaser

The comic who was paired with Gleb Savchenko was the first to be sent home from the season 27 competition. During the first night, they danced to "YES" by Louisa feat. 2 Chainz, and on the second night of the premiere, they took to the stage with Gloria Estefan's "Tres Deseos."

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMINATED: DeMarcus Ware

Former footballer DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold are steady performers on the dance floor, but their 27 out of 30 on Country Night wasn't enough to save them from elimination.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

ELIMNATED: John Schneider

The Smallville and Dukes of Hazzard veteran John Schneider and partner Emma Slater haven't had the highest-scoring dances, but they seem to be having fun. Their Country Night dance to John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" got them a 25, but they were eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

LEAST LIKELY TO WIN: Joe Amabile

The power of Bachelor Nation! Reality star Joe Amabile and his partner Jenna Johnson have pretty consistently received the lowest scores of the competition, but votes have kept them dancing. This wouldn't be the first time a low-scoring competitor made it to the finals, but we'd be surprised if Joe gets there.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Bobby Bones

Radio host Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess have been in the middle, but toward the back, of the pack during season 27. Their Halloween Night dance netted them a 22, Country Night a 24. Bobby has improved, but will likely say goodbye before the finals.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Alexis Ren

Model Alexis Ren has been putting her Instagram following to good use! Along with pro partner Alan Bersten, the two have been climbing the leader board and approving, coming close to a perfect score in week five.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Evanna Lynch

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe have been bewitching the judges with their dance moves. The duo got a 29 out of 30 for their dance to "Disturbia" by Rihanna on Halloween Night and received a perfect score on Country Night.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

Milo Manheim

The teen star of Disney Channel's Zombies movie, Milo Manheim and partner Witney Carson received their first perfect score on Halloween night dancing to "Toxic" by 2WEI. For week seven, Country Night, the two received a 29 out of 30. The pair have always received relatively high scores throughout the competition and could take the whole thing.

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

ABC

MOST LIKELY TO WIN: Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and partner Cheryl Burke have been steaming up the dance floor receiving not one, but three perfect scores already. They're the couple to beat.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

