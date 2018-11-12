Celebs Blew Us Away With Feather Styles at People's Choice Awards 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 11:16 AM
While fall and winter style is typically marked by darker hues and heavier garments, celebrities are revealing that this season's top trend is, in fact, light and airy.
Last night at People's Choice Awards 2018, Hollywood stars like Danai Gurira and Susan Kelechi Watson brought a budding trend to the forefront: feather-accented fashion. Black feathers, white feathers, feather purses, sporadic feathers, feathered layers—this fashionable trend was everywhere on the red carpet. Although these light details may be easily missed, the trend has been gaining popularity at every red carpet event. The reason why: They add texture and movement to garments, which always translates on the red carpet. Plus, they're so glamorous.
If you're not sure if you can pull off the look, we have good news. Every feathered look on last night's red carpet was different, giving us a range of ways to incorporate the trend into our style.
Check out the best feathered look in the gallery below!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Black Panther star's skirt, which includes two rows of feathers, multicolored stripes and sheer lace fabric, stole the show with its design and use of feather accents.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
The Brazilian star brings epic textures to the red carpet with feathers and sequins in different hues of blue.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
This George Chakras design made the most of the trend with feather lined at the top of the This Is Us star's mini dress.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The star of E!'s The Rundown was mesmerizing in a gown that featured a sequined bodice and a long feathered skirt that followed behind her.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
While the star's extremely puffed sleeves may have grabbed your attention, her white feathered purse caused a double take. Is this the next major purse trend?
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The TV personality proves that expressing yourself on the red carpet is a means to success with sparkling ensemble that includes feather accents and killer platform shoes.
Article continues below
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!
Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid
Chrissy Teigen's Model Walk Gets the Kardashian Family Stamp of Approval at 2018 People's Choice Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?