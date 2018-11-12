The Kardashians Had the Best Time Ever at Kanye West's First Kids See Ghosts Concert

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 10:33 AM
The Kardashian sisters had quite the big Sunday night.
After picking up the 2018 People's Choice Award for Reality Show of 2018, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner headed to Dodgers Stadium to cap off the night with more music.
It was Kanye West and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts live debut at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival, and, as to be expected, it was certainly no small show. After all, the two stars performed from inside a rectangular glass cage that floated above the stadium. Casual!
Meanwhile, down below West's biggest fans—his wife of four years and his three sisters-in-law—were having the time of their lives as they took in the show from inside the crowd of concertgoers.
The ladies did not hold back as they sang along in the crowd, recorded the show up above, jumped around, danced and smiled for the camera.
While they definitely looked like they were having an unforgettable night, Jenner's face mask was a reminder of the hardships people in California are facing right now amid destructive wildfires.
The news has not been lost on the siblings, who have been affected by the fires in Malibu, Calabasas, and the surrounding areas where they call home. They took the PCAs stage earlier in the night with a call to action.
"It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning," Kim began in their group acceptance speech.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on
"Action is necessary," she continues. "So anything that we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times. So thank you so much to all of the people who have voted for us. This is such an honor, and we would like to dedicate this win to all of the firefighters, the law enforcement, and the first responders. We really truly appreciate what you have done for all of us, so please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?