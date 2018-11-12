Scarlett Johansson Toasts to Multiple People's Choice Awards Wins

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 10:15 AM
The people have spoken, and Scarlett Johansson is the Female Movie Star of 2018!
The actress was a triple winner last night at E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, as Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War also won the awards for Action Movie of 2018 and Movie of 2018; Johansson has been playing Natasha Romanoff—a.k.a. Black Widow—since Iron Man 2. E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with her backstage, where he toasted her by popping a bottle of bubbly. "That was loud!" Johansson told him, teasing, "You could have taken my eye out!"
Johansson, who reunited with her Avengers: Infinity War co-stars Danai Gurira and Pom Klementieff, said she was "so nervous" when she appeared onstage. "It's very, very touching and sweet," she shared. "Like I said, I've never won anything like this before. It's very special."
It was a big night for Marvel Studios, as Gurira was named the Action Movie Star of 2018; Chadwick Boseman, her co-star in Black Panther, was named the Male Movie Star of 2018.
For Johansson, simply being nominated for a People's Choice Award was more than enough. "When I was a little girl I always dreamed that I'd be able to perform in front of an audience, whether that was onstage or onscreen," the A-list star told E! News. "Just to be able to have that become a reality is incredibly special. I'm very, very happy. I feel very thankful to be here."
To find out more about Johansson's birthday plans, watch E! News' exclusive interview now.
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?