EXCLUSIVE!

Scarlett Johansson Toasts to Multiple People's Choice Awards Wins

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The people have spoken, and Scarlett Johansson is the Female Movie Star of 2018!

The actress was a triple winner last night at E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, as Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War also won the awards for Action Movie of 2018 and Movie of 2018; Johansson has been playing Natasha Romanoff—a.k.a. Black Widow—since Iron Man 2. E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with her backstage, where he toasted her by popping a bottle of bubbly. "That was loud!" Johansson told him, teasing, "You could have taken my eye out!"

Johansson, who reunited with her Avengers: Infinity War co-stars Danai Gurira and Pom Klementieff, said she was "so nervous" when she appeared onstage. "It's very, very touching and sweet," she shared. "Like I said, I've never won anything like this before. It's very special."

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

It was a big night for Marvel Studios, as Gurira was named the Action Movie Star of 2018; Chadwick Boseman, her co-star in Black Panther, was named the Male Movie Star of 2018.

For Johansson, simply being nominated for a People's Choice Award was more than enough. "When I was a little girl I always dreamed that I'd be able to perform in front of an audience, whether that was onstage or onscreen," the A-list star told E! News. "Just to be able to have that become a reality is incredibly special. I'm very, very happy. I feel very thankful to be here."

To find out more about Johansson's birthday plans, watch E! News' exclusive interview now.

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Scarlett Johansson , Celebrities , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ryan Gosling, Birthday Feature

22 Celebs Who Love Ryan Gosling Just As Much As You Do

Busy Tonight, Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Jenny Yang, Rita Ora

Busy Tonight Somehow Recreates Stylish People's Choice Awards Looks Using Only Household Items

Stan Lee

Remember Stan Lee With All of His Marvel Movie Cameos

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Breaks Silence After Domestic Battery Arrest

Captain America, Chris Evans, Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and More Marvel Stars Honor Stan Lee

Evanna Lynch, DWTS, Dancing With the STars

Who Will Make it to the Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Finale?

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.