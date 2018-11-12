Shadowhunters Cast Promise Season 3 Will Give Fans Everything They Want

If you learn one from the 2018 People's Choice Awards it's this: Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments has some really, really, really dedicated fans. The Freeform show, which was canceled after three seasons and will air its final episodes in February 2019, took home PCAs for Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Female TV Star of 2018, Male TV Star of 2018 and Show of 2018.

Series star Katherine McNamara said it was bittersweet to get all the love after getting canceled, but, "we're just so thankful to be here to celebrate."

"And also the fans coming together for the last season to really make sure that everyone knows that the show is out there. Even though we're canceled, it's a great opportunity to catch up and binge on what you haven't seen," Alisha Wainwright said.