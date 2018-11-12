Sandra Bullock Donates $100,000 to Humane Society for California Wildfire Relief

Sandra Bullock has made a $100,000 donation to the Humane Society of Ventura County to help provide care for animals evacuated in the California wildfires.

In a heartfelt post on their Facebook page, the care shelter thanked the Oscar winner for her generosity and explained how her donation will help in the wildfire relief efforts. "The Humane Society of Ventura County was deeply humbled today by a $100,000 donation from Sandra Bullock and family," the post reads. "Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support."

"Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past," the post continues. "However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same."