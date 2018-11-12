Boy or Girl? Harry Shum Jr. Reveals the Sex of His Baby at the People's Choice Awards

"That wasn't a surprise. I was like, 'OK, cool, let's do this.' I don't know how other people who are expecting right now are [feeling]. It doesn't fully feel real yet, but, you start seeing the bump and you're like, this is becoming really real," Shum exclusively told E! News on the PCAs red carpet on Sunday.

"I'm excited for her and for us. We haven't even planned out the baby room, none of that. We're just excited that we're about to have a baby."

When asked if the actor knew what he was having he quickly replied, "Yes, a baby girl!"

While he still has time to plan the baby room and prepare for fatherhood, there is one thing that Shum is already planning on doing once his daughter is born...get her shoes, lots and lots of shoes.

"I can't wait to dress her up. I always see those cool shoes. These shoes are so little and they're so small. They're so light. It's weird, I look at those shoes and I'm like, please everyone give me all the shoes so I can give her these cool shoes to have," he admitted. "I just love seeing them walk around and wobble in those shoes."