No Throwback Thursday Needed! Your People's Choice Revival Show of 2018 is Dynasty

Just when you thought the People's Choice Awards were over, Busy Phillips gave out one final trophy for PCAs Revival Show of 2018 on her late night talk show, Busy Tonight.

We couldn't be more excited that Dynasty took home the coveted award and fans of the series are equally as excited.

Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show surprised viewers and accepted the award on behalf of their hit show, Dynasty.

The new Dynasty is a modern day version of the 1980s hit series. Beyond the glitz and glamour, two of America's wealthiest families feud over their money and children.

We totally understand why Dynasty was picked for PCAs Revival Show, but that doesn't mean the CW series didn't have stiff competition.