Rita Ora's People's Choice Awards 2018 Performance Has Our Attention

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 8:07 PM
Rita Ora exudes cool, and she's certainly not your regular run-of-the-mill performer.
Any time she hits the stage it's effortless, with a born-this-way kind of presence that you just can't help but notice. So when we caught wind that the singer would be performing her new hit song "Let You Love Me" presented by Metro by T-Mobile, for the first time to a US audience at the E! People's Choice Awards, we glued ourselves to the TV in anticipation.
And, you guessed it, when the pro took the stage in a maroon pantsuit, our attention was nothing short of captured.
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The vibe was chill in the sense that, for the majority of the time, the singer commanded attention by powerfully standing center stage. She wasn't alone for long though. About 30 seconds into the act, a barrage of handsome men, donning what appeared to be the same red suit as Rita, huddled around her for a dance break that had us on the edge of our seats.
But can we talk about her look for a minute? Aside from her power suit, you might have immediately noticed a few glam details that had Rita's signature style written all over them.
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Her platinum hair wasn't too over-styled in a perfectly placed high messy ponytail. As she coolly moved throughout the performance you could catch glimpses of her diamond necklace, which coordinated perfectly with her oversize sunnies and sultry red lip. It was only towards the end of the song as Rita took off her blazer that we fully noticed her red leather corset to complete the look. It doesn't hurt that it was at this moment that a bold but simple red "the end" flashed on the screen.
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Classic but modern—just what we expect from a Rita Ora onstage moment.
To see Rita's entire "Let You Love Me" performance, watch the video above!
