Avengers: Infinity War Named Action Movie of 2018 at People's Choice Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:54 PM
These movies raced, punched and battled their hearts out, but alas, only one can be crowned the Action Movie of 2018.
Presenter and Blacklist star Ryan Eggold announced that Avengers: Infinity War would be going home with the honor at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.
Avengers: Infinity War beat out finalists Black Panther, Ocean's 8, Deadpool and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for the honor of being the people's choice.
Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira and Pom Klementieff were in awe when they took to the stage together to accept the award.
Scarlett, wearing a bustier and black high-waisted pants, accepted the award from Ryan, while Pom stood poised in front of the microphone to share her disbelief over winning.
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"Thank you so much! I haven't prepared anything but I just wanted to thank all the fans who voted for the movie adn thank you to the Russo brothers, who directed the movie. They are amazing," she said.
She also gave a shout out to the "amazing ladies" who stood beside her onstage.
Likewise, Danai was thankful for the sisterhood that formed through the Marvel franchise. Danai also went home with the award for Action Star of 2018 tonight!
To see all the winner's from tonight's show, click here!
Chrissy Teigen's Model Walk Gets the Kardashian Family Stamp of Approval at 2018 People's Choice Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?