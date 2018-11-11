Blake Shelton Declares Love for Gwen Stefani After The Voice Wins Big at People's Choice Awards

The people have spoken, and The Voice is the winner of the 2018 People's Choice Award for Competition Show of the year.

The NBC singing competition show was voted tops over Big Brother, America's Got Talent, Ellen's Game of Games and RuPaul's Drag Race. The Voice also has four Emmys. Blake Shelton and Carson Daly went up to accept the award…at first.

"Thank you very much, this is very nice...You've now won two People's Choice Awards, for whatever reason you're very popular among the people," Daly cracked about Shelton.

"I want to thank Gwen Stefani before Blake does," Daly said before Shelton cut in and said, "All-time favorite coach right there. I love her."