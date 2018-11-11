We Found the Best Backstage Moments at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:46 PM

Party's here!

Tonight is the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and while there's plenty of fun happening on stage, there's even more magic happening backstage.

Cameras were floating around the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., and lucky for us pop culture fans, we spot a whole lot of surprise run-ins, candid moments and overall good times.

While Kim Kardashian and the family didn't walk the carpet, they found their way backstage where they ran into more than a few familiar faces. As for Blake Shelton's big night as the Country Artist of 2018, you better believe Gwen Stefani was close by cheering him on.

See all the backstage moments the show couldn't catch in our gallery below.

Busy Philipps, Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Mila Kunis & Busy Philipps

When funny women collide, you get backstage (and photo) magic! 

Gwen Stefani, Kris Jenner, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Gwen Stefani & Kris Jenner

Does the woman behind huge hits including "Hollaback Girl" and "Rich Girl" keep up with the Kardashians? This photo may hold the answers. 

Johnny Galecki, Sara Gilbert, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Backstage

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment

Johnny Galecki & Sara Gilbert

Funny seeing you here! The Conners stars meet up backstage in between presenting some of the biggest awards of the night. 

Article continues below

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian

Look who's here dolls! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are dressed to impress while celebrating their Reality Show of 2018 nomination. 

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Busy Philipps & Kim Kardashian

We are familE! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses for a photo with the Busy Tonight late-night host at the Barker Hangar. 

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

Date night done right! Before winning Country Artist of 2018, the "Boys 'Round Here" singer and No Doubt member hang out backstage. 

Article continues below

Amber Valletta, Terry Crews, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Amber Valletta & Terry Crews

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star runs into the world-famous supermodel during showtime. 

The show isn't over until it's over. Stay tuned for more star-studded backstage moments as we add more throughout the show. 

