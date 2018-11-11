EXCLUSIVE!

The Kardashians Dedicate People's Choice Award to California Firefighters and First Responders After Devastating Fires

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The people are keeping up with the Kardashians. 

The royal family of reality TV just took home the award for The Reality TV Show of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards, and Kim Kardashian wasted no time on stage to plead for people to help any way they can after the fires that affected Malibu, Calabasas, and the surrounding areas that the Kardashians call home. 

"It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning," Kim began. 

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

She praised the "resilient spirit" of everyone involved, and "the heroism of those risking their lives on the frontlines." 

"Action is necessary," she said. "So anything that we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times. So thank you so much to all of the people who have voted for us. This is such an honor, and we would like to dedicate this win to all of the firefighters, the law enforcement, and the first responders. We really truly appreciate what you have done for all of us, so please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety." 

Kim had to evacuate her home in Hidden Hills on Thursday when flames got too close to her property. 

Keeping Up with the Kardashians was joined in the category by Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Queer Eye, Chrisley Knows Best, and Vanderpump Rules. 

Keep up with all the winners right here on eonline.com.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri Is ''Lifting Spirits'' of California Firefighters One Meal at a Time

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Beauty: Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Dynasty

No Throwback Thursday Needed! Your People's Choice Revival Show of 2018 is Dynasty

John Legend, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

John Legend Earns a Standing Ovation After a Moving Performance of This U2 Classic at the PCAs

Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Funniest Celeb Reactions During the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Avengers: Infinity War Stars Honor Wildfire First Responders in Movie of 2018 PCAs Win

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.