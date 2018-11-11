Shadowhunters Cast Thanks Dedicated Fans After Winning TV Show of 2018 at People's Choice Awards

The people have spoken, and the People's Choice Awards winner for TV show of 2018 is Shadowhunters. The series, which is based on The Mortal Instruments book series, stars Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, Harry Shum Jr. and Alisha Wainwright.

Other nominees in the category this year included 13 Reasons Why, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us. McNamara and Shum Jr. also took home PCAs for their work on the show.

"This award is about how passionate the Shadowhunters fandom really is. We are forever grateful, honored, and inspired by each and every one of you," Toubia said while accepting the award.