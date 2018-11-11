Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:07 PM

ESC: Nikki Bella

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Celebrities are red hot at the People's Choice Awards 2018.

Just in time for the holidays, celebrities like Nikki Bella and Betty Gilpin showed up to the award ceremony in very festive garments. Red was the color of the night, inspiring our seasonal wardrobe and outfit picks for Thanksgiving and holiday parties. Long-sleeve, maxi dresses with slits, satin jumpsuits and suits—if you're looking to spice it up this season, there were so many red hot looks on the red carpet, you're sure to find something for your style.

Beyond the seasonal appeal, red has become a mainstay at award ceremonies as a universally flattering hue. It's bold yet timeless, sultry yet classic—it's the perfect color when you want to standout and look effortless at the same time. Tonight, celebrities proved it.

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Shay Mitchell, Rita Ora and More

Check out the celebs wearing red in the gallery below! 

Betty Gilpin, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Betty Gilpin

The Glow star opted for a bright red form-fitting dress with a slit and white pumps.

Scheana Marie, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Scheane Marie

The Vanderpump Rules star opted for a red satin jumpsuit and a gold chain that sat elegantly in her plunging neckline.

Isaiah Mustafa, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Isaiah Mustafa

Red suiting? Yes, please. The Shadowhunters actor proved that red menswear is the way to go this season.

Nikki Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Nikki Bella

This asymmetrical dress made an impact on the red carpet with its silhouette and black tassels.

Nadia Fairfax, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nadia Fairfax

The Australian star opted for red suiting with fur cuffs and a matching headband for the award ceremony.

Melanie Scrofano, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Melanie Scrofano

The Wynona Earp star brings a holiday party-ready dress with matching tassel earrings to the red carpet—a look you can recreate.

Amber Valletta, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Amber Valletta

This look is a perfect style for a cocktail party, complete by a slip-like dress, red heels and diamond jewelry.

Alisha Wainwright, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alisha Wainwright

This pinstripe dress is a seasonal stunner and red carpet winner.

Maddie Poppe, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Maddie Poppe

This star is a festive dream in a strapless gown with a red and green floral print.

