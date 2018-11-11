Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Celebrities are red hot at the People's Choice Awards 2018.
Just in time for the holidays, celebrities like Nikki Bella and Betty Gilpin showed up to the award ceremony in very festive garments. Red was the color of the night, inspiring our seasonal wardrobe and outfit picks for Thanksgiving and holiday parties. Long-sleeve, maxi dresses with slits, satin jumpsuits and suits—if you're looking to spice it up this season, there were so many red hot looks on the red carpet, you're sure to find something for your style.
Beyond the seasonal appeal, red has become a mainstay at award ceremonies as a universally flattering hue. It's bold yet timeless, sultry yet classic—it's the perfect color when you want to standout and look effortless at the same time. Tonight, celebrities proved it.
Check out the celebs wearing red in the gallery below!
Betty Gilpin
The Glow star opted for a bright red form-fitting dress with a slit and white pumps.
Scheane Marie
The Vanderpump Rules star opted for a red satin jumpsuit and a gold chain that sat elegantly in her plunging neckline.
Isaiah Mustafa
Red suiting? Yes, please. The Shadowhunters actor proved that red menswear is the way to go this season.
Nikki Bella
This asymmetrical dress made an impact on the red carpet with its silhouette and black tassels.
Nadia Fairfax
The Australian star opted for red suiting with fur cuffs and a matching headband for the award ceremony.
Melanie Scrofano
The Wynona Earp star brings a holiday party-ready dress with matching tassel earrings to the red carpet—a look you can recreate.
Amber Valletta
This look is a perfect style for a cocktail party, complete by a slip-like dress, red heels and diamond jewelry.
Alisha Wainwright
This pinstripe dress is a seasonal stunner and red carpet winner.
Maddie Poppe
This star is a festive dream in a strapless gown with a red and green floral print.