Firefighters Battling California Wildfires and Veterans Get Special Shout Out at 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Betty Gilpin, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Betty Gilpin and Terry Crews gave a special shout out to veterans and firefighters before presenting the Country Artist award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Sunday marks Veterans Day, and many presenters and winner have praised those who served in the Armed Forces. "We want to say happy Veterans Day with enormous gratitude and appreciation for all who serve," Crews said. Similarly, Country Music winner Blake Shelton wore a ribbon on his coat and revealed that it was in honor of his father, who was a veteran.

Aside from veterans who have served our country, firefighters were also given recognition as they continue to battle destructive wildfires across the state of California. Gilpin said in her introduction, "It is a disaster of staggering magnitude that has put the lives of many people that we know and work with everyday. Our hearts are with you. And, thanks to go out to all the firefighters and first responders who are all on the front lines."

Read

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Gilpin also provided a number for people to text, which donates $10 to the Red Cross (90999). Many celebrity homes, including Will Smith, Robin Thicke, Caitlyn Jenner Iggy Azalea, Lady Gaga and more were impacted by the fires that are scorching both Southern and Northern California.

During her acceptance speech for Comedy Movie of 2018, Mila Kunis told attendees, "We are in a little bit of a state of emergency. You know I have this opportunity and I want to say if you can take a minute to donate to the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) Foundation, it would be really, really great."

Kim Kardashian was among those forced to evacuate her home. On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian went to CVS and bought supplies for firefighters in her area and encouraged her millions of followers to do the same.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Woolsey Fire has caused over 250,000 people to evacuate and caused two people to lose their lives. Over 175 structures have been destroyed as well.

Thank you to all the veterans who have served our country and our thoughts go out to those impacted by the fires in California.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Vanderpump Rules Cast, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

Here's Proof the Vanderpump Rules Cast Is Living Their Best Life at the People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, Avengers

Scarlett Johansson Dedicates E! People's Choice Award Win to Armed Forces

PCAs Logo

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Kim Kardashian Stuns in a See-Through Dress at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

ESC: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

Total Bellas, Peter Kraus, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Goes on a Date With Peter From The Bachelorette...and They Almost Kiss!

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Hardcore Hit on Michael B. Jordan During Her 2018 People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.