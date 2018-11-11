Harry Shum Jr. Pays Tribute to Touching Shadownhunters Fanmail After Winning People's Choice Award

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:48 PM
If it weren't for fans, the Male TV Star of 2018 wouldn't have even been in the running for the People's Choice Award. Yep, Harry Shum Jr. of Shadowhunters, a write-in nominee in the stacked category, is going home a winner.
Shum Jr., who fans also know from Glee, was voted the People's Choice Awards winner over Grey's Anatomy's Justin Chambers, The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore, exiting The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse.
When he took the stage to accept the award from presenters Sarah Silverman and Jack McBrayer, Shum Jr. was surprised. "Oh wow, this is—thank you, people, wow!" he said. The PCAs winner said over the years he's gotten a lot of great fanmail, from funny notes about his love of pineapple on pizza, to inspiring letters about how the show has touched fans, specifically about how "love knows no bounds."
"This means the world, and it's coming from you, the people, the fans, thank you so much," he said.
Shum Jr.'s costar Katherine McNamara also took home a PCA. Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments has a very dedicated fanbase, but the series was still canceled by Freeform. The final episodes of the third season will begin in February 2019. Shum Jr. has played Magnus Bane on the show since it started in 2016. And the actor has something else to celebrate: he's going to be a dad. Shelby Rabara and Shum Jr. announced they are expecting their first child just a day before the PCAs.
