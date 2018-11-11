Blake Shelton Celebrates People's Choice Awards Win With Kisses From Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly

All the country fans 'round here are celebrating Blake Shelton.

During the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, many music fans were excited to find out who would win the Country Artist of 2018 award.

Drumroll, please!

Presenters Terry Crews and Betty Gilpin were excited to present the award to The Voice coach. As soon as Blake's name was read, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani immediately showed her excitement by kissing her main man in the audience. Even The Voice host Carson Daly couldn't help but display some hilarious PDA.

"Thank you, guys. Thank you to the people and I will tell you, the longer I do this, the more credibility I give fan-voted awards," he shared when holding his trophy inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.