Blake Shelton Celebrates People's Choice Awards Win With Kisses From Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:46 PM

All the country fans 'round here are celebrating Blake Shelton.

During the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, many music fans were excited to find out who would win the Country Artist of 2018 award.

Drumroll, please!

Presenters Terry Crews and Betty Gilpin were excited to present the award to The Voice coach. As soon as Blake's name was read, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani immediately showed her excitement by kissing her main man in the audience. Even The Voice host Carson Daly couldn't help but display some hilarious PDA.

"Thank you, guys. Thank you to the people and I will tell you, the longer I do this, the more credibility I give fan-voted awards," he shared when holding his trophy inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Couples

While onstage, Blake also took time to honor Veteran's Day and explain why he was wearing a patriotic pin and ribbon.

"I'm wearing this in honor of my dad who's a veteran," he shared. "Thank you to all the veterans out there."

The celebrations may just be getting started. For those who want to celebrate Blake's big PCAs win in person, the country artist revealed that he's placing his trophy at his Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

"I got a little bar in Oklahoma. I am going to put this in the bar," he shared. "Come down, look at my award, I will buy you a beer."

Consider us in! Cheers, Blake!

