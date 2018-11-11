EXCLUSIVE!

Ryan Eggold Can't Help But Gush About His "So Supportive" Fans at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Eggold, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The people love Ryan Eggold and Ryan Eggold loves them back!

Not only is the New Amsterdam actor incredibly charming, but he's also humble to boot. The industry vet proved this to be true during an exclusive chat with Jason Kennedy at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

"When you're a young actor starting out you have that idea of what it means to make it," Ryan reflected while discussing his career. "And then, of course as you get older, you're just excited to get good material and play good parts."

However, Ryan knows he wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the fans. "Excitement like that is just so supportive and refreshing," the 90210 alum continued. "It just reminds you that there's people appreciating your work. It's cool, it makes you feel good."

Read

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 People's Choice Awards

In fact, per Ryan himself, love and support from fans is what "warms my heart." Although, it probably helps that the 34-year-old adores his job. Unsurprisingly, Ryan only had good things to say about his New Amsterdam peers.

"They're amazing. They're all so talented and they are really sweet," Ryan gushed. "It's a really great cast…I'm pumped. I'm grateful to be a part of it."

We're grateful he's a part of it too! Do you agree?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Ryan Eggold , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

"Wynonna Earp" Cast Describe Fandom in 3 Words at PCAs

Shay Mitchell Rocks 1st Dress She Tried on to 2018 E! PCAs

Ryan Eggold Loved Cohosting With Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford

Danai Gurira Gets Real About "Surreal" Success and Fans

James Charles Gives 2 Lucky PCAs Fans a Makeover!

Victoria Beckham "Excited" By E! PCAs Fashion Icon Award

Taylor Swift Accepts Concert Tour of 2018 at E! PCAs

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.