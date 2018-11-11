Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:06 PM
Jenni "JWoww" Farley has arrived and she's looking simply golden.
The Jersey Shore star has made her first red carpet appearance at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. since she and her husband Roger Mathews announced they were splitting up.
JWoww stopped by E! News' Glambot and looked stunning in a low-cut gold dress. In the Glambot, she twirled her dress and showed off the flowing design and style.
JWoww filed for divorce from Roger in September, citing irreconcilable differences, although he has vowed he would "win her back" no matter what. "I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad," Roger said in a candid Instagram video after news of their split went public. "We're in counseling so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
He asserted there was "no cheating or any s--t like that" in their relationship, but rather it was because JWoww"grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into."
Since announcing their breakup, Roger has been staying true to his word of trying to "win" his wife back. On their three-year anniversary, they went out to a romantic candlelit dinner and posed for a photo with wine and champagne glasses on the table. "Rome wasn't built in a day," he captioned the photo of them. For their anniversary, he also surprised her with a horse-drawn carriage for a jaunt around town.
Per tradition, the family also dressed up in cute coordinated Halloween outfits and posed for photos together. This year, the Farley-Mathews family dressed up as characters from Moana.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?