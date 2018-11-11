EXCLUSIVE!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has arrived and she's looking simply golden.

The Jersey Shore star has made her first red carpet appearance at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. since she and her husband Roger Mathews announced they were splitting up

JWoww stopped by E! News' Glambot and looked stunning in a low-cut gold dress. In the Glambot, she twirled her dress and showed off the flowing design and style.

JWoww filed for divorce from Roger in September, citing irreconcilable differences, although he has vowed he would "win her back" no matter what. "I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad," Roger said in a candid Instagram video after news of their split went public. "We're in counseling so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

He asserted there was "no cheating or any s--t like that" in their relationship, but rather it was because JWoww"grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into."

Since announcing their breakup, Roger has been staying true to his word of trying to "win" his wife back. On their three-year anniversary, they went out to a romantic candlelit dinner and posed for a photo with wine and champagne glasses on the table. "Rome wasn't built in a day," he captioned the photo of them. For their anniversary, he also surprised her with a horse-drawn carriage for a jaunt around town.

Per tradition, the family also dressed up in cute coordinated Halloween outfits and posed for photos together. This year, the Farley-Mathews family dressed up as characters from Moana

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Top Stories , Apple News ,
Latest News
Vanderpump Rules Cast, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

Here's Proof the Vanderpump Rules Cast Is Living Their Best Life at the People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow, Avengers

Scarlett Johansson Dedicates E! People's Choice Award Win to Armed Forces

PCAs Logo

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Kim Kardashian Stuns in a See-Through Dress at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

ESC: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

Total Bellas, Peter Kraus, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Goes on a Date With Peter From The Bachelorette...and They Almost Kiss!

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Hardcore Hit on Michael B. Jordan During Her 2018 People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.