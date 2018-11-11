EXCLUSIVE!

Lights, Camera, Action! Chadwick Boseman Is the People's Choice Awards Male Movie Star of 2018

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:59 PM

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Not all heroes wear capes, and not all Male Movie Star of 2018 finalists wear them either.

The E! People's Choice Awards are here and that means we can finally reveal who you voted for as the winner of the Male Movie Star of 2018 category. While a lot of the finalists play superheroes on camera, there are a few (literally two) stars that played very different roles that were also up for this PCAs trophy.

Superheroes included, Chris Hemsworth for his role as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War, Robert Downey Jr. for characters Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther in Black Panther.

While all three of these actors were extraordinary and totally super (get it?) in their roles, they had to face off against some non-supers as well who were equally as impressive on screen.

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Chris Pratt was up for his role as Owen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while Nick Robinson was up for his role as Simon in Netflix's hit film Love, Simon

Fans definitely loved all four of these movies and all five of the dreamy men who starred in them, but only one actor could come out on top and he is the one and only...Boseman. Yes, the Black Panther actor is the Male Movie Star of 2018 and he totally deserves it. 

"I'm incredibly grateful for this award for Favorite Male Actor. I have to thank god, thank my parents," Boseman said in a video acceptance speech. "I also want to thank you, the people for giving me this award."

Check out the full list of winners from the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards here.

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Movies , Awards , Apple News , Chadwick Boseman
