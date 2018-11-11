Nikki and Brie Bella Just Challenged the Kardashians to a Wrestling Match at the People's Choice Awards

The Bella Twins are taking over the 2018 People's Choice Awards!

As the countdown to the official ceremony continues, E!'s very own Nikki Bella and Brie Bella graced us with their presence and (of course!) an exclusive interview with the one and only Giuliana Rancic.

After a quick fan-girl sesh, the inseparable sisters got right down to business in explaining just how important it is to attend the PCAs and catch up with fellow members of the E! family like the Kardashian sisters. And when asked who they're dream wrestling competition would be, it didn't take long for Nikki and Brie to call out Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to a friendly match.

"I honestly think what would be really good is the Kardashians! Sisters versus sisters!" Nikki shared.

Brie agreed, telling Giuliana, "The Kardashians versus the Bella twins. I think that's a good match."