EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki and Brie Bella Just Challenged the Kardashians to a Wrestling Match at the People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, WWE Emmy For Your Consideration Event

Courtesy of WWE

The Bella Twins are taking over the 2018 People's Choice Awards!

As the countdown to the official ceremony continues, E!'s very own Nikki Bella and Brie Bella graced us with their presence and (of course!) an exclusive interview with the one and only Giuliana Rancic

After a quick fan-girl sesh, the inseparable sisters got right down to business in explaining just how important it is to attend the PCAs and catch up with fellow members of the E! family like the Kardashian sisters. And when asked who they're dream wrestling competition would be, it didn't take long for Nikki and Brie to call out Kim KardashianKhloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to a friendly match. 

"I honestly think what would be really good is the Kardashians! Sisters versus sisters!" Nikki shared. 

Brie agreed, telling Giuliana, "The Kardashians versus the Bella twins. I think that's a good match." 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Instagram, PCAs

As for tonight's festivities, we can't help but shout out Nikki and Brie's showstopping ensembles. The Total Divas stars walked the red carpet inside Santa Monica, Calif.'s Barker Hangar in looks any fashionista would lust over. 

Nikki, who documented her champagne-filled glam session on social media, rocked a spicy red gown by Dundas and Bella looked oh-so elegant in a black and white dress by Self Portrait. 

On if they ever accidentally show up in the same outfit, Nikki said it's never happened and considers it a lucky "twin thing." 

Nikki is nominated not once but twice for a People's Choice Award, having been named a finalist in the Competition Contestant of 2018 and Reality TV Star of 2018 categories. 

In the latter competition, Nikki faces off against Khloe Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians), Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye), Joanna Gaines (Fixer Upper) and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation). Recognized for her skills on the dance floor during the season she competed on Dancing With the Stars, fellow nominees in the Competition Contestant category include Maddie Poppe (American Idol), Brynn Cartelli (The Voice), Cody Nickson (The Amazing Race) and Eva Igo (World of Dance). 

The WWE wonder woman always gets our vote, but tonight... the power rests in the hands of the people. Check out the complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here

Enjoy the evening, you two! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Total Bellas , Total Divas , Awards , Exclusives , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Terry Crews' Wife Compares Him to a "Honey-Baked Ham" at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Glambot: Stassi Schroeder

Candid Glambot Moments That Brought the Fun at the E! People's Choice Awards

Kevin Hart Wins Comedy Act of 2018 at the E! PCAs

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals Her Special Nickname for Tom Hanks at People's Choice Awards

Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

People's Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Camila Mendes, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Live Updates: Your Ticket Inside the Red Carpet

Kelsea Ballerini Is "A Kid on Christmas" at Victoria's Secret

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.