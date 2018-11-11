People's Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The people have spoken. Now, it's time to celebrate!

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest stars in movies, music, TV and pop culture are coming together for one very special party.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the live telecast is expected to feature unforgettable performances by Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and John Legend.

And while many of the awards remain top-secret until showtime, we're happy to share Melissa McCarthy and Victoria Beckham will receive special honors during the star-studded telecast.

Before the show kicks off, we have to talk about fashion! Your favorite celebrities are going all out for the award show and we have all their red carpet looks in the gallery below.