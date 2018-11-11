2018 People's Choice Awards Live Updates: Your Ticket Inside the Red Carpet

Calling all pop culture fans: this red carpet is for you!

The E! People's Choice Awards 2018 have officially begun and some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are already arriving on the carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. We want you to feel like you're on the red carpet with them and part of the PCAs action, so we're updating fans live in real time with the biggest moments, celeb fashion and exclusive interviews right here!

E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy, along with our awesome red carpet announcer Lauren Elizabeth, already kicked things off in style surrounded by the biggest TV, music, movie and pop culture fans and Jeannie Mai even announced the first award of the night. That's right, less than five minutes into the carpet, Mai announced the winner of the PCAs Comedy Act of 2018: Kevin Hart!