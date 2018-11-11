2018 People's Choice Awards Live Updates: Your Ticket Inside the Red Carpet

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sun., Nov. 11, 2018
Calling all pop culture fans: this red carpet is for you!
The E! People's Choice Awards 2018 have officially begun and some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are already arriving on the carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. We want you to feel like you're on the red carpet with them and part of the PCAs action, so we're updating fans live in real time with the biggest moments, celeb fashion and exclusive interviews right here!
E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy, along with our awesome red carpet announcer Lauren Elizabeth, already kicked things off in style surrounded by the biggest TV, music, movie and pop culture fans and Jeannie Mai even announced the first award of the night. That's right, less than five minutes into the carpet, Mai announced the winner of the PCAs Comedy Act of 2018: Kevin Hart!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Riverdale's Camila Mendes looked fun and flirty in a black and white strapless dress with yellow detailing. Will Mendes take home the trophy for Female TV Star of 2018? Only time will tell!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Black Panther's Danai Gurira looked as fierce as her Wakanda alter eg Okoye in a color feathered skirt and black top. Gurira is a finalist in the Action Movie Star of 2018 category and Black Panther is a finalist in several other categories.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
PCAs performer Rita Ora strutted her stuff and got fans going crazy as she arrived to the award show. Rita is set to perform a song off her new album Phoenix.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Total Divas stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella chatted up E! News where Giuliana asked the twins who they'd love to wrestle in the WWE ring. "I honestly think what would be really good is the Kardashians! Sisters versus sisters!" Nikki shared.
Brie agreed, telling Giuliana, "The Kardashians versus the Bella twins. I think that's a good match."
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Busy Tonight's Busy Philipps looked chic in a monochromatic Christian Siriano design.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jenni "JWoww" Farley from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is a finalist in the Reality TV Show of 2018 category, wowed in a long-sleeved, cleavage-baring gold gown and matching heels.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Beauty Influencer of 2018 finalist James Charles looked fun and fierce on the carpet in a futuristic, midriff-baring pants and jacket combo. And it goes without saying his makeup looked flawless!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Fan favorite Harry Shum Jr., who was actually a write-in finalist thanks to Shadowhunters fans, hit the carpet with wife Shelby Rabara just hours after they announced they're pregnant and expecting their first child! Shelby made her baby bump debut in a beautiful black dress as Shum cradled her belly.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
E!'s own Nia Jax looked ravishing in a red dress with a thigh-high slit. The Total Divas star is a finalist in the Game Changer of 2018 category.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Another star who looked radiant in red? Amber Valletta, who proved her model chops effortlessly as she entered the big event.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry's Tyler Henry looked super sleek in a dark blue suit over a black T-shirt.
Check back here for more live updates as celebrities hit the People's Choice Awards red carpet.
