2018 People's Choice Awards Live Updates: Your Ticket Inside the Red Carpet

by Brett Malec | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:13 PM

Camila Mendes, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Calling all pop culture fans: this red carpet is for you!

The E! People's Choice Awards 2018 have officially begun and some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are already arriving on the carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. We want you to feel like you're on the red carpet with them and part of the PCAs action, so we're updating fans live in real time with the biggest moments, celeb fashion and exclusive interviews right here!

E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy, along with our awesome red carpet announcer Lauren Elizabeth, already kicked things off in style surrounded by the biggest TV, music, movie and pop culture fans and Jeannie Mai even announced the first award of the night. That's right, less than five minutes into the carpet, Mai announced the winner of the PCAs Comedy Act of 2018: Kevin Hart!

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Camila Mendes, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Riverdale's Camila Mendes looked fun and flirty in a black and white strapless dress with yellow detailing. Will Mendes take home the trophy for Female TV Star of 2018? Only time will tell!

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Black Panther's Danai Gurira looked as fierce as her Wakanda alter eg Okoye in a color feathered skirt and black top. Gurira is a finalist in the Action Movie Star of 2018 category and Black Panther is a finalist in several other categories.

Rita Ora, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

PCAs performer Rita Ora strutted her stuff and got fans going crazy as she arrived to the award show. Rita is set to perform a song off her new album Phoenix.

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCA's

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Total Divas stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella chatted up E! News where Giuliana asked the twins who they'd love to wrestle in the WWE ring. "I honestly think what would be really good is the Kardashians! Sisters versus sisters!" Nikki shared. 

Brie agreed, telling Giuliana, "The Kardashians versus the Bella twins. I think that's a good match." 

Watch

E! People's Choice Awards 2018: By the Numbers

Busy Philipps, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Busy Tonight's Busy Philipps looked chic in a monochromatic Christian Siriano design.

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jenni "JWoww" Farley from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is a finalist in the Reality TV Show of 2018 category, wowed in a long-sleeved, cleavage-baring gold gown and matching heels.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Instagrams and Twitpics

James Charles, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Beauty Influencer of 2018 finalist James Charles looked fun and fierce on the carpet in a futuristic, midriff-baring pants and jacket combo. And it goes without saying his makeup looked flawless!

Harry Shum Jr.,Shelby Rabara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Fan favorite Harry Shum Jr., who was actually a write-in finalist thanks to Shadowhunters fans, hit the carpet with wife Shelby Rabara just hours after they announced they're pregnant and expecting their first child! Shelby made her baby bump debut in a beautiful black dress as Shum cradled her belly.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Nia Jax, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

E!'s own Nia Jax looked ravishing in a red dress with a thigh-high slit. The Total Divas star is a finalist in the Game Changer of 2018 category.

Amber Valletta, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Another star who looked radiant in red? Amber Valletta, who proved her model chops effortlessly as she entered the big event.

Tyler Henry, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry's Tyler Henry looked super sleek in a dark blue suit over a black T-shirt.

Check back here for more live updates as celebrities hit the People's Choice Awards red carpet.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
