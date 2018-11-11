Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of John Legend and Baby Miles Surrounded by Teddy Bears

Cuteness overload!

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram to share two adorable new photos of her and John Legend's 5-month-old son, Miles Theodore Stephens. In one sweet social media snap, a smiling Miles can be seen sitting on the couch surrounded by about eight teddy bears.

"BEARS!!!" Chrissy captioned the cute picture.

John then joined in on the photo session, holding baby Miles on the couch with the teddy bears surrounding them. "all the bears!!" Chrissy wrote alongside the father-son photo.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and the "All of Me" singer welcomed their second child in May, with Chrissy tweeting his arrival, "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" Miles joined the couple's daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in the talented family.