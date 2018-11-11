Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of John Legend and Baby Miles Surrounded by Teddy Bears

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Legend, Miles, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Cuteness overload!

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram to share two adorable new photos of her and John Legend's 5-month-old son, Miles Theodore Stephens. In one sweet social media snap, a smiling Miles can be seen sitting on the couch surrounded by about eight teddy bears.

"BEARS!!!" Chrissy captioned the cute picture.

John then joined in on the photo session, holding baby Miles on the couch with the teddy bears surrounding them. "all the bears!!" Chrissy wrote alongside the father-son photo.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and the "All of Me" singer welcomed their second child in May, with Chrissy tweeting his arrival, "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" Miles joined the couple's daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in the talented family.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

"He loves being told he's handsome," Teigen told E! News last month. "He really lights up."

"He loves the quiet moments. He loves story time, but Luna was just such a bull," she revealed. "From the moment she came out, you just knew she was going to be such a Luna—just a nutcase. He's not really into anything. He loves sleeping and milk."

"Miles is so reserved—he's just John," Chrissy said. "He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball."

You can watch Chrissy and John on the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in just a few hours, where they'll both be taking the stage during the ceremony.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Arrested for Domestic Battery Against Colt Johnson

John McCain, Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Honors Late Father and Decorated Wart Hero John McCain on Veteran's Day

Olivia Wilde, Rachel Bilson, Baby2Baby Gala

Olivia Wilde and Rachel Bilson Have an O.C. Reunion at Star-Studded Baby2Baby Gala

Harry Shum Jr, Shelby Rabara

Shadowhunters' Harry Shum Jr. Expecting First Child With Wife Shelby Rabara

Prince Harry, Prince William, Remembrance Day

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton Join Royal Family at Remembrance Day Ceremony

PCAs Logo

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.