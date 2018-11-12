Carrie Underwood Isn't Alone: 9 More Country Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage
Carrie Underwood is set to take the stage at the 2018 CMA Awards this week to co-host alongside Brad Paisley for the eleventh year.
It's hard to believe it's been 13 years since the world was first introduced to Underwood on the fourth season of American Idol. In May 2005, Underwood was announced as the winner of the reality competition show, kicking off her music career. Since that time, Underwood has dominated the country music industry, picking up award after award along the way.
In celebration of Wednesday's 2018 CMA Awards, we're looking back at the country music stars who got their start on reality TV, just like Underwood! Take a look below to see all of the former reality stars who have earned a spot in country music!
1. Miranda Lambert (Nashville Star): Country superstar Miranda Lambert kicked off her career on the first season of the reality competition show Nashville Star. While she finished third, record executives took notice of her talent and Lambert's journey to superstardom began.
2. Chris Young (Nashville Star): Three seasons after Lambert, Chris Young appeared on Nashville Star. In the video above, you can see the moment the singer was announced as the winner of the competition!
3. Kacey Musgraves (Nashville Star): In 2007, a year after graduating high school, Kacey Musgraves competed on Nashville Star, finishing in seventh place. She kicked off her recording career a year later. Check out this commercial from her time on the show!
4. LeAnn Rimes (Star Search): At the age of 8, LeAnn Rimes appeared on the singing competition show Star Search, wowing the audience with her powerful vocals. Take a trip down memory lane with the video above!
5. Kellie Pickler (American Idol): Back in 2005, a then-19-year-old Kellie Pickler made it to Hollywood on season 5 of American Idol. The singer quickly captured the hearts of the audience, singing her way into the top 10, before finishing in sixth place. See her audition for the reality competition show above!
6. Lauren Alaina (American Idol): In 2011, Lauren Alaina appeared on season 10 of American Idol, where she quickly became a fan favorite. Alaina went on to make it the finals of the competition, where she was announced as the runner-up.
Watch Alaina and Underwood perform "Before He Cheats" together on the AI finale above!
7. Scotty McCreery (American Idol): When Alaina was announced as the season 10 runner-up, Scotty McCreery was named the winner. See that exact moment in the video above!
8. RaeLynn (The Voice): Back in 2012, RaeLynn auditioned for the second season of The Voice, singing "Hell on Heels" by Pistol Annies. RaeLynn made it on to Blake Shelton's team and continued on in the competition until being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
9. Danielle Bradbery (The Voice): In 2013, Danielle Bradbery appeared on the fourth season of The Voice, performing Taylor Swift's song "Mean" during the Blind Auditions. Coaches Usher, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine all turned their chairs for Bradbery, who then chose to be a part of Team Blake. On the June 2013 finale, Bradbery was announced as the winner of The Voice season four.
The 2018 CMA Awards air Nov. 14, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.