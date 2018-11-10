EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 44th Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Sat., Nov. 10, 2018 2:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Leonardo DiCaprio, 2017 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Leonardo DiCaprioturns 44 on Sunday and celebrated on Friday at a star-studded birthday party at the Spring Place members-only club in Beverly Hills.

Celebs spotted at the bash included Jennifer Aniston—who was spotted with friend and Leo's pal Tobey Maguire's ex Jennifer MeyerGwyneth Paltrow and new husband Brad FalchukRobert DeNiroAl PacinoAlex RodriguezKate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, FKA twigs, G-Eazy and Naomi Campbell.

E! News has learned that 500 people were invited to the party, which followed a smaller birthday dinner for 50 guests, whose invitee included Oprah Winfrey.

Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Roles

Jennifer Aniston

Backgrid

Party guests were served a massive blue sheet cake with the words "L 44th" written across it in blue frosting.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Backgrid

DiCaprio has celebrated his birthday at massive star-studded bashes before. Last year, Robert Pattinson and The Weeknd were among his celebrity guests.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Leonardo DiCaprio , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Welcome Their First Child

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram, wildfires

Khloe Kardashian "Basically Bought Everything" at Store to Help Firefighters in Calabasas

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss in New PDA-Packed Picture

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite With Kate Middleton and Prince William Amid Royal Split News

Amanda Stanton, Bobby Jacobs, Revolve Awards, Instagram

The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Returns to Las Vegas 2 Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jennifer Garner, John Miller

Jennifer Garner Steps Out With New Boyfriend John Miller

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Offer Update After Evacuating From Wildfire

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.