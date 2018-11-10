Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 44th Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprioturns 44 on Sunday and celebrated on Friday at a star-studded birthday party at the Spring Place members-only club in Beverly Hills.

Celebs spotted at the bash included Jennifer Aniston—who was spotted with friend and Leo's pal Tobey Maguire's ex Jennifer Meyer, Gwyneth Paltrow and new husband Brad Falchuk, Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Alex Rodriguez, Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, FKA twigs, G-Eazy and Naomi Campbell.

E! News has learned that 500 people were invited to the party, which followed a smaller birthday dinner for 50 guests, whose invitee included Oprah Winfrey.