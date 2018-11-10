Happy Birthday Dream Kardashian! Look Back at Rob Kardashian’s Daughter's Cutest Photos

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 10, 2018 9:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy birthday, Dream Kardashian!

Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna's daughter, his first child, celebrates her 2nd birthday on Saturday.

The Lashed salon owner and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has kept off social media for more than a year, have continued to co-parent Dream since their 2017 split. They and his family members have occasionally shared photos and videos of the child on social media.

In October, she took part in a two adorable cupcake parties with her fellow little cousins, including Stormi WebsterKylie Jenner's baby girl, True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's, and Chicago West and Saint WestKim Kardashian's youngest kids.

Earlier this week, Blac Chyna posted what appeared to be a never-before-seen throwback photo of Dream.

See cute pics of Dream Kardashian over the past two years:

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

All Bundled Up

Blac Chyna posted this photo just ahead of Dream's 2nd birthday in November 2018.

Saint West, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Cousin Love

Kim Kardashian's son Saint bonds with his little cousin at Khloe Kardashian's unicorn-themed cupcake party in October 2018.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Cousin Cupcake Party

Dream appears with cousins Stormi WebsterTrue ThompsonChicago West and Saint West at a pink cupcake party in October 2018.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

"Cheese!"

Dream looks just like her daddy in this cute pic posted by Rob.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Pretty Pink

Rob snapped this photo of Dream looking pretty in her pink playroom.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Pool Day

Rob and Dream enjoy a pool day that also includes some fun time on a KOLOLO Giant Unicorn inflatable. 

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Robert Kardashian

Twitter

Pink for the Pary

"Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM," Rob captioned this pic of Dream changing up her look for their second tea party.

Dream Kardashian, Robert Kardashian

Twitter

Tea for Two

"Mornings start with a tea party."

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Hug It Out

"Blessings," Kim captioned this sweet pic of Dream and cousin Saint West sharing a hug.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Beep Beep

Little Dream hits the road in her pink toy car.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Daddy's Little Drawer

"My silly girl ! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend! Duke baby."

Rob Kardashian, birthday, Dream, Instagram

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Ballin'

Rob shares his loves of sports with little Dream.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Daughter, St Patrick's Day

Instagram

St Paddy's Day Baby

Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old girl celebrates St Patrick's Day 2018 (and his birthday) in style!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Swingin' Sweetie

It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing! Blac Chyna shared this photo of Dream having fun on a swing set.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kardashians

Twitter

Minnie Dream

Rob snaps a photo of Dream rocking a Minnie Mouse cap.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Christmas Cutie

Rob posts a throwback on Twitter of Dream sporting an adorable Santa Claus robe.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Dream Sports Sunnies

Dream is ready for the new year in her stunna shades.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat / Rob Kardashian

Dada!

Dream calls out to her dad while riding in a Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage.

Article continues below

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat / Rob Kardashian

Big Girl Cup

Dream sips from a sippy cup.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Cruisin'

Someone loves driving their pink Cozy Coupe!

Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick

Twitter

Cute Cousins

"Cousin love," Rob captioned this pic of Dream and P.

Article continues below

Rob Kardashian, Daughter, Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Happy First Birthday

Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.

Rob Kardashian, Daughter, Dream Kardashian, Birthday

Twitter

Vroom Vroom

You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Cairo

Instagram

Three's Company

Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Halloween 2017, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Happy Halloween!

Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Halloween

Instagram, E!

First Halloween

Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

What a Little Pumpkin!

Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Big Girl Now

Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Peekaboo! I See You

Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

My Twin

Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

A Ball of Fun

Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Fourth of July

Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Kiss Me, I'm Irish

Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Drool Baby, Drool

"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol." 

Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Instagram

First Valentine's Day!

"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Adorable Overalls

Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Dreamin' Away

The baby caught some zzzz's in style. 

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Bubbly Baby

Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

What's Up?

The baby looks at her mother.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Kisses From Mama

Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Baby Bliss

Little Dream thinks about her next meal.

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old, Snapchat

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Flower Girl

Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, 1 Month Old

Instagram

1 Month Old

Dream's first age milestone pic!

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Daddy's Little Girl

Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Dream sucks blissfully on her Wubbanub pacifier.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Aunt Kylie

Rob Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner cuddles her niece.

Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Zzzz

Chyna posted this sweet snapshot with a sleeping emoji face.

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Flower Girls

Dream and Chyna look precious with matching flower crowns on Snapchat.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dream Kardashian , Rob Kardashian , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B and Offset's Yacht Dance Party May Make You Blush

Shopping: 2018 Gift Guide, Significant Other

8 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts for Your Significant Other

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Returning to TV with Their Own Network

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

Katherine McNamara Calls Being a PCAs Finalist "A Huge Testament" to the Shadowhunters Fans

Pia Toscano, Westside

Life After American Idol: Inside Pia Toscano's Attempted Comeback With Netflix's Westside After Years of Struggle

VS Fantasy Bra: Evolution of World's Most Expensive Lingerie

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

How Ellen Pompeo Loudly Became One of the Most Successful Women on TV

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.