Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire Are Engaged

Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Teddy Geiger, Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire are engaged!

The singer-songwriter shared the happy news to her Instagram on Friday night, along with a picture of the stunning heart-shaped diamond ring. In two separate posts, Teddy shared her joy and excitement over sharing a future with the Schitt's Creek star. "I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone," Teddy wrote, hinting at the news she would reveal nearly five-minutes later. "I am so f--king happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together. Why is why..."

Immediately after posting the anticipatory message, fans began to flood Teddy's comments with the prediction that she was announcing her engagement. And they were right!

"Which is why... When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said... YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES ♥️ I love u @emilyhampshire," the singer shared. 

And on her Instagram Story, Emily and Teddy seemed like they could barely hold their excitement since they were nearly screaming with joy.

It appears the duo started dating earlier this year, although their romance only began to make headlines when they started dating loved-up photos of one another on their respective social media. In one post from Instagram Teddy gushes, "I love her so much and miss her so much and I need to kiss her and I want to go dancing because she is so cute when she dances and she is my dream and and and goodnight."

They also took a romantic trip to Tuscany, Italy over the summer. 

It has been just over a year since Teddy announced she would be transitioning. Since then, the "Mercy" songwriter has found love and comfort from both Emily and her family.

Congratulations to the couple!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

