The Iconic Bachelor Mansion in ''Grave Danger'' of Burning in California Wildfire

The home where many bachelors and bachelorettes once resided in is among the structures burning in the Woolsey fire.

Like many residences in the Agoura Hills community, the house where The Bachelor is filmed at was evacuated as flames encroached in the nearby areas. Mike Fleiss, the creator of the series, tweeted about the impending disaster early Friday morning. He told his followers, "Pray for Malibu— and #TheBachelor Mansion..."

Bachelor producer Robert Mills also confirmed the "Villa de la Vina" property was in "grave danger" in a tweet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapid moving brush fire reached the house's patio, which sits on ten acres, by Friday afternoon. Another house on the property that is used for production purposes has also reportedly been destroyed by the fire.

The 7,500 sq. ft. mansion has been the filming location for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette since 2007. It is the home to Marshall Haraden and his family, who vacate the premises twice a year for a few weeks of filming.