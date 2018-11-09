Disney Channel Star Tiffany Thornton Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

It's a girl!

Disney Channel alum Tiffany Thornton has welcomed her first daughter, Juliet Joy Capaci, she announced on Instagram Friday. "Juliet Joy Capaci is here and we are over the moon in love already," Thornton wrote. "She was born at 2:30pm, weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces with dark curly hair and is so cute and squishy already. What a blessing it is to be entrusted by God with this precious little miracle. Thank you everyone for your prayers!!"

This is the first child for Thornton and her husband Josiah Capaci, the actress also has two sons, Kenneth James Carney and Bentley Cash Carney, from her marriage to the late Chris Carney. Carney, former lead singer of the band The Prom Kings, and his friend Ezekiel Blanton were killed in a single car accident in Dec. 2015.

Thornton later started a relationship with pastor Capaci in 2017, announcing their engagement in April of that year. A year later, the couple announced that they're expecting their first child together.