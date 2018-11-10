EXCLUSIVE!

Katherine McNamara Calls Being a PCAs Finalist "A Huge Testament" to the Shadowhunters Fans

by Stephanie Wenger | Sat., Nov. 10, 2018 7:00 AM

Katherine McNamara knows the power of the Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments fans firsthand!

The 22-year-old actress is up for Female Star of 2018 for playing Cary on the Freeform show at tomorrow's E! People's Choice Awards and it's all because of the fans.

Shadowhunters supporters wrote her name in during the first round of voting of the PCAs in order to secure her finalist round spot. That's some serious dedication and the Missouri native couldn't be more grateful for their love and support.

"It's probably one of the most humbling things that's happened in my career I have to say," McNamara told E! News exclusively at Fitness Factory in West Hollywood, CA. "It's also a huge testament to how wonderful the Shadowhunters fandom is."

"The fact that Harry [Shum Jr.] and I, and as far as the show goes, two of our categories were write-ins. It's been the most flooring thing especially with everything that has happened with the show in the last year," she continued.

Her co-star, Shum, is up for Male TV Star of 2018 while the series is also finalist for Show of 2018 and Bingeworthy Show of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards.

It was announced this summer that the final season of the Freeform show, Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt, would air in 2019 and fans made sure to show their love for the series before it ends by writing in their cast favorites ahead of this award show.

McNamara, who has an upcoming role on Arrow, which airs on The CW on Monday nights, has a message for those supporters ahead of her PCAs appearance tomorrow.

"The biggest thank you," McNamara shared. "The Shadowhunters family has become such a community. We've seen so many people and artists and individuals really grow and become friends and find themselves through this fandom, through this show, so just the biggest thank you to you guys for all of that."

The actress knows that is about more than awards, it's about the people uniting together and therefore she couldn't help but gush about the honor of being appreciated for her role on the fantasy series.

"The fact we live in a world where people are so divided right now, the fact there is a group of people from all over the world are really coming together to support a story that is about love and unity and acceptance is a really beautiful thing," she concluded.

Find out if McNamara takes home the trophy for Female Star of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards tomorrow and don't miss the actress when she arrives on the red carpet, which begins at 7 p.m. on E!

