Recreate Victoria's Secret Angels' "Dreamy Glam" Makeup in 10 Steps

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Last night, Victoria's Secret angels, including Candice Swanepoel, Winnie Harlow, Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, were flawless on the runway of the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Beyond the mesmerizing wings and ultra-sexy outfits, the models' natural beauty shined bright. Their makeup was dewy and light. Their hair was effortless. And, each look was personalized.
"When I first began ideating for the Victoria's Secret Show look, I knew it had to celebrate everything that's synonymous with the glowing, fresh, gorgeous world of the brand—confidence, glamour, sexiness, power and magic," lead makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury told E! News. "All eyes are always on this show, so this year's mesmerizing supermodel makeup look is the ultimate natural, fresh, dreamy glamour look that everyone will want to and can recreate at home."
To make it easier to replicate what the pro calls an "angelic filter for the face that enhances what nature has naturally blessed you with," the beauty pro shared everything she did for their flawless makeup. We're titling this look "Dreamy Glam," but you may be surprised at how easy it is to achieve.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Step 1: Apply a glow-enhancing primer. Charlotte used the Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow—a celeb-loved product.
Step 2: Create sun-kissed radiance by adding bronzer to your temples, nose bridge and chin.
Step 3: Take the same product under your cheekbones for light sculpting.
Step 4: Apply rosewood taupe shade from the limited edition Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter Eyes Palette in Exagger-Eyes to the crease and outer corners of the eye.
Step 5: Use the bronze hue on the lid.
Step 6: Add highlighter to the inner corner of the eyes to make them pop.
Step 7: Using a wand, apply mascara to the top lashes, and lightly to the bottom lashes.
Step 8: Fill in your brows and let them set. (They used the Victoria's Secret Brow or Never Eyebrow Gel behind-the-scenes)
Step 9: Layer a rose-toned matte lipstick and a touch of gloss like the Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Liquid Lip in Showstopper
Step 10: Strut like an angel!