The Significant Difference in The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drama in Season 11

Things are a little different in ATL this year. Not only are there new cast members on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the drama—and sources for it—have changed as well.

"New personalities bring new challenges and positives," Kandi Burruss told E! News with a laugh. "It's a lot of personal story going on."

But just because there's some very personal happenings, like Porsha Williams' pregnancy, Eva Marcille's wedding, and the battle with cancer NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes is going through, doesn't mean there isn't typical RHOA drama afoot. After all, in the previews, Kandi does make it known that she's heard all about Porsha's new man. But this year is less mean.