Noah Centineo and James Corden Spoof To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Noah Centineo is taking over Hollywood.

The 22-year-old's career has been on the rise ever since the release of the hit Netflix movie, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. After the film's August premiere, Centineo has been booking new movie roles (Charlie's Angels!), gracing magazine covers, and appearing as a guest on late-night talk shows.

Earlier this week, Centineo appeared on The Late Late Show, where he and host James Corden took part in a hilarious sketch, "To All the Guests I've Loved Before." In the segment, Centineo accidentally received a letter from Corden which read, "Noah Centineo, you're so hot, like stupid hot, hot in the way where you don't even know it but you like, totally know it."