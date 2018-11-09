Kelly Clarkson's Greatest Showman Cover Will Give You Chills

How many times can a person listen to Kelly Clarkson's Greatest Showman cover song in a single day without getting sick of it? There's only one correct answer, and it's "Never Enough."

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the ballad for Rebecca Ferguson's character Jenny Lind, a famous operatic singer known as the "Swedish Nightingale." The original soundtrack version (and its reprise) was actually performed by Loren Allred, who competed on The Voice in 2012.

"I am so honored to be a part of The Greatest Showman – Reimagined," Clarkson said in a statement given to E! News. "'Never Enough' is a beautiful song and I hope y'all dig my version."